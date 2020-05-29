Doug Copeland finds it hard to accept that June 6, 2020, will be the first D-Day in 20 years he hasn’t visited Normandy, France. Heretofore, he has been a regular at the annual ceremonies that honor American and British soldiers who liberated the hundreds of small villages throughout the Normandy region.
His absence will probably be excused. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, flights and the ceremonies have been canceled.
Copeland did not land on the shores of Normandy on D-Day, 1944. He wasn’t even born yet. It is an understatement to say he has made up for lost time. As of 2019, he has visited those shores for 20 consecutive years for D-Day commemorations.
According to Copeland, “I went to Normandy in 2000, not knowing a soul. I spent four days going from village to village, ceremony to ceremony, thanking both British and American veterans for their service.”
Copeland and his family had visited France previously, but when he learned about the annual D-Day ceremonies held in numerous small French villages on each June 6, he knew he had to go back: “Just one more time. I wanted to go back to personally thank the Allied veterans of Normandy for what they did on June 6, 1944.”
While it was no longer a bucket list item for Copeland — letters, emails and telephone calls from his new Normandy friends persuaded him to return to Normandy “Just one more time.”
He explains: “Existing friendships grew and new friends were made on that second trip. At that point, you could safely say, I was hooked. I have attended three presidential inaugurations, but they pale in comparison to the solemn nature and reverence of the D-Day commemorations.”
Copeland is not a military veteran and, for years, only his closest friends knew of his passion for celebrating the veterans of Normandy on repeated trips across the Atlantic.
“One year, the men’s group at my church asked me to share my Normandy experiences with them. This led to talks to civic clubs, church groups, professional associations and the West Point Society.”
I had heard of Copeland’s Normandy excursions, but first heard him speak of them at a presentation to the Rotary Club of Greensboro. I am a former member and he is a past president.
From the gist of his talk, he gleans enough material from each year’s visit to keep his presentations timely and interesting. He says, “each year is a new adventure all to itself.”
Copeland deflects when the conversation turns toward him, “It’s not about me, my passion or my pilgrimage — it’s about the remarkable men and women I’ve met and what they did. The stories I’ve collected are about ordinary men called upon to do extraordinary things.”
Copeland is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate. He served with the Jimmy Carter presidential campaign, worked briefly with Carter’s White House staff, and from 1974-1981, served as Congressman Richardson Preyer’s chief of staff.
He spent 18 years as vice president of Cone Health, before joining Triad Business Journal as president and publisher for 16 years. He served as president of the High Point Clinical Trials Center and today is executive director of business development for Furnitureland South.
It’s not all work and Normandy trips for Doug Copeland — he is somewhat of a cult star in Men Can Cook, a fundraiser started in 2001 to benefit the Women’s Resource Center. It appears this is an overt group of men showing off their culinary skills. Even though Copeland credits his wife and son for much of the work, he admits, “my Can’t Stop cookies are aptly named.”
Copeland has dropped, “just one more time,” from his vocabulary nowadays, but no one doubts where he aspires to be on June 6, 2021.
“I’m so honored that these Normandy veterans have allowed me into their fraternity and have shared their stories and friendship with me over these many years. It’s gratifying that even some of the German soldiers are showing up for the celebrations now.”
It is not lost on Copeland that a good number of his Normandy friends are passing away, “There are fewer of them, but the friendship continues to build, and I meet new friends each year. Several have traveled to the States for visits.”
One of Copeland’s favorite Normandy friends, British Sailor Peter Thompson, has passed away. Copeland flew to the United Kingdom to serve as a pallbearer. He laments the number of Normandy friends who may fall during this two-year hiatus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.