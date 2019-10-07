Learn more about the challenges newcomers face as the Greensboro Public Library presents Why Not Leave: Understanding Immigration at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St. in Greensboro.
This event is part of the Library’s One City, One Book celebrating "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah.
Lynn Thompson from the New Arrivals Institute will discuss different paths of immigration and the history of Greensboro as a resettlement area. The event will also showcase resources that local organizations offer to immigrants and highlight volunteer opportunities. After the presentation, there will be a reception. Guests can check out resources and explore how to get involved.
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.
For information about Why Not Leave: Understanding Immigration, contact Luce Hartsock at 336-297-5000. This event is free and open to the public. To learn more about other Library events and resources, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
