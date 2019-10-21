To explore the themes of identity and family of the "One City, One Book choice, Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting a community open dialogue about issues of identity at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.
Panelists include South African native Meliwe Nxumalo, Chuck Egerton, a PhD candidate for peace and conflict studies at the University of Manitoba, Canada, and Riley Driver, a teacher of English Language Learners. Christine Murray of Healthy Relationships Initiative will moderate the discussion. They will review related passages from Trevor Noah's "Born a Crime" and other books.
"Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah" was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.
This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.