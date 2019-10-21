To explore the themes of identity and family of the "One City, One Book choice, Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting a community open dialogue about issues of identity at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.

Panelists include South African native Meliwe Nxumalo, Chuck Egerton, a PhD candidate for peace and conflict studies at the University of Manitoba, Canada, and Riley Driver, a teacher of English Language Learners. Christine Murray of Healthy Relationships Initiative will moderate the discussion. They will review related passages from Trevor Noah's "Born a Crime" and other books.

"Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah" was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments