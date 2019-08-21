The Greensboro Public Library honors iconic novelist, essayist, editor and teacher, the late Toni Morrison, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The celebration features reflections and readings of Morrison’s work facilitated by tenured associate professor of English and Africana Studies, Deborah H. Barnes.
Morrison was described in her Nobel Prize citation as an author “who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.” Her works of literature have been assigned for all campus reads, discussed in book clubs, dissected during collegiate lectures and read across the globe. She was born and raised in Lorain, Ohio and received degrees at Howard University and Cornell University. In the late 1960s, she became the first black female editor in fiction at Random House.
This event is free and open to the the public.