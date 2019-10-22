Firefighters from Station 18 visit preschoolers

As a part of Fire Safety Week, firefighters from Station 18 recently visited these 4-year-olds and staff members at Guilford College United Methodist Church Preschool, at 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro. The firefighters shared ways to stay safe in the event of a fire, while allowing the children up close views of a firefighter in full gear and the truck, and a chance to climb through the truck.

 Provided by Guilford College United Methodist Church Preschool
