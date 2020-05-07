With the cancellation of the 2020 SONC Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics North Carolina, along with the support of hundreds of local law enforcement volunteers are hosting this year’s Torch Run Relay campaign virtually throughout May.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises both awareness and funding for Special Olympics North Carolina. The annual statewide Torch Run Relays carry the Flame of Hope throughout hundreds of communities every May, traditionally preceding the SONC Summer Games. Historically, thousands of law enforcement officials across the state run in this symbolic event as Guardians of the Flame, carrying and presenting the Flame of Hope to light the cauldron as the official start of the SONC Summer Games.
During May, Special Olympics North Carolina invites the public and local law enforcement agencies to join the Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run by walking, running, riding bikes or training on stationary home fitness equipment to keep the Flame of Hope burning in honor of Special Olympics North Carolina athletes. Each week, participants will be asked to log and post their miles on using an honor system and donate 25¢ per mile.
The law enforcement agency and individual that logs the most Keep the Hope miles and raises the most funds will receive an award. Participants are encouraged to share photos of their efforts wearing a North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt on Facebook for friends, family and supporters to donate towards their Keep the Hope miles.
For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Morrisville/KeeptheHopeVirtualTorchRun.
