Carl Reiner, 97, has been a comedic icon for more than 70 years, a perennial favorite of baby boomers who grew up with Sid Caesar and Dick Van Dyke. But even younger generations have come to appreciate his singular wit. He’s been an actor, screenwriter and director, as well as a legendary straight man for his old pal, Mel Brooks. He believes humor has enriched his life and boosted his longevity.
“There is no doubt about it,” he says. “Laughter is my first priority. I watch something every night that makes me laugh. I wake up and tickle myself while I’m still in bed. There is no greater pleasure than pointing at something, smiling and laughing about it. I don’t think there is anything more important than being able to laugh. When you can laugh, life is worth living. It keeps me going. It keeps me young. “
In 2017, Reiner hosted an HBO documentary, “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” featuring a number of still-active nonagenarians, including Brooks, who will be 93 this month, Van Dyke, 93, TV producer Norman Lear, who will be 97 next month, and actress Betty White, 97. He believes their good health — and his — is why they still enjoy humor and stay funny.
“You can’t laugh unless you’re feeling good enough to laugh,” he says.
True — but experts who study the effects of humor say it works both ways. It’s easy to laugh when you are well, but studies suggest that laughter also can improve health and possibly stave off disease, thereby extending life. It also eases stress, and helps the ill cope with their sickness and pain.
“A friendly sense of humor will bless you with better social relations as well as coping skills, and the reduced risk of dying early,” says Sven Svebak, professor emeritus at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, who has studied the health impact of humor for more than 50 years. “A friendly sense of humor acts like shock absorbers in a car, a mental shock absorber in everyday life to help us cope better with a range of frustrations, hassles and irritations.”
Edward Creagan, professor of medical oncology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, agrees. “When people are funny, they attract other people, and community connectedness is the social currency for longevity. Nobody wants to be around negative, whiny people. It’s a drain. We’re attracted to funny people.”
Laughter stimulates the body’s organs by increasing oxygen intake to the heart, lungs and muscles, and stimulates the brain to release more endorphins, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also helps people handle stress by easing tension, relaxing the muscles and lowering blood pressure. It relieves pain, and improves mood. Laughter also strengthens the immune system.
“When we laugh, it decreases the level of the evil stress hormone cortisol,” Creagan says. “When we are stressed, it goes high, and this interferes with the parts of the brain that regulate emotions. When that happens, the immune system deteriorates and becomes washed in a sea of inflammation, which is a factor in heart disease, cancer and dementia. Cortisol interferes with the body’s immune system, putting us at risk for these three groups of diseases.”
For sick people, laughter can distract from pain and provide them with a sense of control when they otherwise might feel powerless, experts say. Moreover, it’s often the patients themselves who crack the jokes.
“Some of the funniest patients I have ever met were those dying of cancer or struggling with alcoholism,” Creagan says.
One woman with breast cancer Creagan treated for 15 years still was making jokes as she neared death. During her final visit, she asked the doctor how much time she had left.
“I asked her why this was important to her right now,” Creagan recalls. “She said: ‘I can max out all my husband’s credit cards, so there’ll be nothing left for the second wife.’ I think she got all those extra quality years because she was funny.”
The results of a 15-year Norwegian study of 53,556 participants conducted by Svebak and his colleagues indicate that humor can delay or prevent certain life-threatening diseases. The scientists measured the subjects’ sense of humor with a health survey that included, among other things, a cognitive element, “asking the participants to estimate their ability to find something funny in most situations,” Svebak says.
Most experts believe that the benefits of laughter accrue when people enjoy humor along with others who are like-minded.
“Your sense of humor is anchored within your personal experiences and, therefore, changes throughout your life,” Svebak says. “The safest place for sharing humor is among those with whom you share experiences.”