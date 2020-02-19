The Housing Authority of the city of High Point will hold a landlord seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at its main office at 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
The HPHA administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point.
The HCV program is the federal government’s major program for assisting low- to moderate-income households with rental subsidies to secure affordable housing in the private market.
Over the last few months, the HPHA applied for and was awarded 75 new mainstream vouchers that will assist non-elderly persons with disabilities to gain stable housing with Section 8 housing assistance. The HPHA has grown the Section 8 Voucher Program from 1,519 to 1,812 vouchers.
The HPHA’s Section 8 HCV program’s waiting list has been closed since April 30, 2019, but it was reopened in February.
For information, call 336-887-2661.
