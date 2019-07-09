The Greensboro Aquatic Center and Autism Unbound hosted the fifth annual Subway Swim Day on June 29 at the facility at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. More than 100 children, adults and volunteers participated in the event, an effort to teach swimming skills to children with autism.
Up to 90% of wandering-related deaths involving children with autism are due to drowning, according to the National Autism Association. To help prevent drowning, local owners of Subway restaurants and community partners began hosting the Subway Swim Day event in 2014 and has continued the program yearly.
The NAA states nearly half of all children with autism are prone to wandering, also known as eloping or bolting, from adult supervision and going to an object of fascination, such as water.
Wandering prevention and response tips are available on the NAA website at nationalautismassociation.org/wandering-quick-tips/.