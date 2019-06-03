In its mission to engage children with the outdoors, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Kids in Parks program is marking a milestone; kids and families have completed 1 million adventures through the program’s TRACK Trails. This figure represents more than 1 million miles hiked, biked or paddled, and more than 500,000 hours spent outside.
Using self-guided activities at participating locations, hikes on TRACK Trails become explorative outdoor experiences. These special adventures can be registered at KidsinParks.com, where young explorers can earn and collect prizes designed to encourage future outings.
To celebrate the achievement of 1 million adventures on TRACK Trails, Kids in Parks is launching a limited-time T-shirt fundraiser through Bonfire, offering kids and families a chance to wear their support for the program while they “TRACK the trails.” Proceeds from sales will help fund prizes for future Trail TRACKers. Three T-shirts designs will be available for purchase during June at KidsinParks.com/t-shirts.
Kids in Parks has installed more than 100 TRACK Trails in North Carolina with significant support from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. Other foundations, organizations, and land management agencies have also supported the program to help install more than 80 additional trails in 11 states and Washington.
For information, visit KidsinParks.com.