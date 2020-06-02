Graduates: Ja’Quez James Boyd, Matthew Chavez-Cruz, Javari RaShon Chisholm, Jadzia Covarrubias, Serynatee Carlanea Davis, Rolanda Love Desir-Moreau, Blyss Nyree Eanes, Haleigh Elise Faucette, Jazmin Gamez-Pineda, Sequoia De’Brae Glover, Carson Dean Graham, Ariana Lanaé Herndon, Kaylia E’lise Teresa Holloman, Melody Aalyiah Jacobs, Cherelle Destiny Marshall, Esperanza Isabella Martinez, Fidencio Martinez-Villanueva, Caleb Israel Matthews, Michelle LeJean McKinney, Jamayia Shanaé McLaurin, Christian Hunter Miller, Segrá Santiago Moore, Jahleel Dakarie Morman, Autumnrain Velrae Queensberry, Danna Rivera Suarez, Velinda Rodshaca Robinson, Rosirián Imilsy Santiago-Pérez, Francis Kayihura Sesaho, Daira Solis, Olivia Makena Stubbs, Kamri Davita Tynes, David Velasquez, Mary Angelina Williams, Kayla Michelle Wilson, Diego Saul Zeballos

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments