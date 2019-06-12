Graduates: Da’ Quan Ja’Heim Adams, Brandon Diaz Aguilar, Cesia Elizabeth Barreda-Calero, Joshua Eugene Baskin, Gabriel Benitez Magana, Rupak Bhandari, Nyia Zadiei Burton, Toh Howe Clark, Ambar Christal Gomez, Justin Quashem Hyatt, Brice Jarrell, Herbbie Hevelyn Denise Johnson, Alexander Keoviengkhone, Ladarius Mortez Morris, Leah Nikole Nguyen, Riqiyiuiah Nicole Pegues, Alexander Neil Poth, Nyresha Latavia Sasha Rivers, Janoa Angelique Roberson, Brandon Manuel Rodriguez, Tyler Smith, Lino Antonio Solis, Kanesha Antwannette Terry, Amir Jaden Thomas, Mariah Jaleen Tillman, Arthur Thomas Ward, Danielle Ann Welch (salutatorian), Kiera Renee Williams (valedictorian)

