The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Kappa Lambda Chapter will present a Judicial Candidate Forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Barber Park Event Center, 502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. 

Along with the forum, attendees will receive 2020 census information and may register to vote. The confirmed judicial candidates who will participate are: Bill Davis, Angela C. Foster, Tomakio Gause, Michele Lee, Moshera Mills, Kelvin Smith, Brian Tomlin and Ashley L. Watlington-Simms.

For information, contact Maria Hicks-Few at 336-294-1461 or akabioconnections@gmail.com.

