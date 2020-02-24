The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Kappa Lambda Chapter will present a Judicial Candidate Forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Barber Park Event Center, 502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.
Along with the forum, attendees will receive 2020 census information and may register to vote. The confirmed judicial candidates who will participate are: Bill Davis, Angela C. Foster, Tomakio Gause, Michele Lee, Moshera Mills, Kelvin Smith, Brian Tomlin and Ashley L. Watlington-Simms.
For information, contact Maria Hicks-Few at 336-294-1461 or akabioconnections@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.