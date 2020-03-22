How frustrating is it when ... “No matter what position I take, he takes the opposite. I like honest disagreement, but he turns it into an argument that he’s determined to win.”
“I ask for her perspective and she comes up empty.”
“You name it, and she doesn’t have an opinion about it.”
“He’s a nice guy. Everyone likes him, and no one values him.”
“He ducks responsibility, avoids challenge and runs away from conflict.”
“He’s nice to have around. I just wish he made a contribution once in a while.”
Today’s workplace can’t afford the kind of indifference of the all-too-accommodating and won’t tolerate oppositional behavior that grinds progress to a halt. Businesses that are successful over time demonstrate consistent commitment to quality, problem resolution and growth creation through constructive contention that aggregates the best of available thinking rather than settling for less in the interest of harmony, tranquility and neutrality.
Oppositional behaviors cause you to either sharpen your perspective and clarify your thinking, or disengage and retreat because you haven’t the desire, energy or confidence to frame a well-considered response. Opposites can be hard to like and difficult to dismiss. And at work or home, they keep you on your toes.
As challenging as they may be, opposing styles can work well together when they share the same long-term goals and are open to and respectful of perspectives that differ from their own. They’re successful when they’re tough on problems, not on people.
To improve their effectiveness, opposing sides give their colleagues space and time to make points as they listen fully, without presumption, interruption or prejudgment. They look for ways to acknowledge and build upon other’s ideas and recognize the benefit that comes from apprising the same information differently.
It’s ironic yet typical to be put off by co-workers who are your opposite, yet attracted to opposite personalities in friends and lovers. You can enjoy their flamboyance if you see yourself as rather colorless. You can marvel at their willingness to risk, if you see yourself as conservative in your taste and hesitant in your preferences. You can delight in their extraversion if you see yourself as reticent and reserved. And you can thrill at the thought that they, as special as they are, see something in you that’s worthy of their attention and affection.
Then, as soon as it starts to feel like work, you act like you do at work. You see the wrongness of their ways and want to turn them into a copy of you. What was appealing becomes appalling. The flamboyance is embarrassing; the plainness, boring. The risk-taking is dangerous; the conformist, outdated. The extraversion is noise personified; the introversion is silence, calcified.
Let’s cut to the chase: Stop competing to be smartest while judging others’ opinions through the lens of limited perspective, and start listening. Stop giving up and giving in and start doing the hard work of making your point, directly, respectfully, and honestly. If you’re all in when you work together, you’ll create something far better and more sustainable than otherwise deemed possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.