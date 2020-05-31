Despite my friend’s recommendation, I watched a show, expecting it to be a stale version of countless others. Instead, I found it as fresh as if it had just been washed and fluff dried.
The writing was crisp and crackling, the actors’ performances rang with an enthusiasm that invited the audience to be part of something as new as it was familiar. The overall effect was more than satisfying; it gave me an idea for this column.
If you’re as exciting as last week’s news, reinvent yourself. Coming soon to a company near you! A reinvigorated employee who can’t wait to do her best at being the best at what she does best.
Look at your work and work place from the perspective of someone who wants to make a difference and believes she can. Reinvent yourself and become someone who sees challenge as positive, opinions worth hearing and teams worth joining.
Reinvent yourself. Do more of what you do best and less of what you do least well. Apply positive attitude to your already competent aptitude. Give direction where it’s needed, credit where it’s due and forgiveness when you should.
A little reinvention can save your job and restart your career. If you’re the same person you’ve always been, with the same opinions, perspectives and biases, you may have become too predictable, and as a result, too easy to dismiss.
“Sam’s complaining? Sam always complains.”
“Jan vetoed your idea? Jan always vetoes ideas.”
Sam and Jan are stuck in a rut, doing what they’ve always done. What about you? When’s the last time you had an original idea? And if you had one, when’s the last time someone paid attention to it and to you when you offered it? When have you listened to people who disagreed with you and taken the time to understand why they felt as strongly as they did. When have you had the courage to take a calculated risk, one that if you were successful could mean a promotion, an increase in salary?
Reinvent yourself with behaviors that open doors and prompt possibilities for yourself and others.
If you believe that employees ought to be loyal and work hard without encouragement and support, and you’re finding instead that they act disloyal and lazy, then something’s not working, besides them. If you reward employees you like best and ignore those you like least and wonder why you don’t have a team, what game are you playing?
Don’t change your values, just change your response to those individuals whose values are different from yours. You’ll be surprised at what you learn once you’re open to other points of view.
Reinvent yourself and you’ll see old in a new way. You’ll likely find problems where you thought you had answers and answers where you thought you had problems. Reinvent yourself because you can. Listen more and talk less. Take in those you typically leave out; take change in stride; get tough on problems and go easy on people.
It takes courage to reinvent yourself, so surprise your detractors. Teach yourself new tricks. You dog, you.
