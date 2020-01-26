Employees need feedback. Good employees want it. Effective feedback is timely and developmental, letting employees know what’s working and why, and what can work better. It lets them know how they impact their co-workers, bosses, clients and customers, and how to improve that impact.
“When I give my employees feedback,” says one employer, “it’s to get them to stop doing what they’re doing. If they get defensive or cop an attitude, they’re gone.”
Ouch. That’s not what I had in mind.
Employees want feedback that enables them to improve by learning how to increase their effectiveness.
“I don’t give feedback”, says another employer, “because employees take it personally, sulk, whisper to friends about how unreasonable I am and end up doing a worse job than before. I don’t need the grief, so I just avoid the conversation.”
It takes balance, clarity and courage to give feedback that has the desired effect.
“Give feedback. Are you kidding? Women cry, men argue, teenagers shrug and say, ‘whatever.’ I end up doing their jobs and mine, working late and on weekends. We have so much turnover you’d think we manufactured spatulas.”
What do employees on the receiving end say?
“My boss criticizes, changes or corrects everything I do. He doesn’t train or coach me. He just takes over.”
Here’s a different take with added insight:
“I have a boss who means well. He just doesn’t know how to manage us or give us feedback. He tells us what to do and when to do it, instead of letting us figure things out. He doesn’t seem to appreciate us, yet he’s always telling us how his boss doesn’t appreciate him, that he’d like a ‘thank you’ every so often. His boss micro-manages him, and as a result, our boss micro-manages us. We’ve had layoffs, and there’s no telling when corporate will announce more. We all have expenses. We’re all stressed. We spend more time with each other than with our families. We’re on the same team. He’s our coach. We all need to act more like it.”
And finally, an example that makes doing the right thing worth the effort:
“I learned a long time ago that if you want to bring out the best in people, you match their strengths to where they can do the best job. When they succeed, we all succeed, and the company does well. That keeps all of us employed.
I’ve learned to give employees immediate, specific feedback when they do a good job, and immediate, specific feedback when they miss an opportunity to do something well. I involve them in solving problems because they’re the ones responsible for doing the job right. I give them opportunities to think independently and at the same time teach them the necessity of succeeding as a team.
It doesn’t always work. Sometimes the match isn’t there.
When that happens, despite my best intentions, feedback, and counsel, I’ve learned to manage the person out of the department, sometimes out of the company, and into something that makes better sense for who they are, not who I want them to be.”
