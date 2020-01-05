The same behaviors that enable us to be good employees and employers make us good guests, supportive family members, and lasting friends.
So what are the keys to establishing and maintaining relationships, personal and professional? Read, respond, value, and build.
Read your audience. Whether you’re at a family gathering, networking, interviewing, leading or managing, joining an organization or leaving one, pay attention to what’s going on with the people around you.
Respond to your audience. It’s easy to scan. It’s meaningful to respond in ways that are synchronous with what you observe.
Value your audience. Who are they? Why should you care? What do they need? What do they want? How can you help them?
Build a bridge to your audience. Find ways you can connect and make a positive difference so that you change the conversation from something transactional to something better, something relational.
Make it about them; not about you. Whether you’re making small talk, a sale or selling yourself, leading through change or managing through chaos, focus on the person and people most impacted by what’s going on around them. Find out what they need, meet their needs, and you’ll accomplish what you and they want to achieve.
You can be proactive and responsive. You can learn and listen. You can clarify and understand.
These behaviors aren’t mutually exclusive. They are inclusive, rapport building, and necessary to succeed in shared spaces that are part how, part what, part why and part when.
Be curious. Ask questions. Show interest. There’s far more that you don’t know than what you know. Let the other person be the smartest person in the room. Showcase their talents; highlight their accomplishments and they will, in turn, appreciate you for doing just that.
Find balance. If you’re all one at the expense of the other you’ll please few and not many. If you’re so goal focused that you lose sight of the people who have helped you along the way, you may get what you want at the expense of the relationships you’ll need once you get there.
Demonstrate agility. Show that you have the intellectual and emotional bandwidth to relate effectively across personalities, circumstances, cultures, and languages.
Learn to apologize. Like the rest of us, you’d rather be right than wrong. And you’re human. You’re going to make mistakes and when you do, own them quickly and apologize for them. Don’t waste valuable time explaining the well-intended, misguided action you took. And give a heads-up to whomever might be affected by the impact of that mistake so they can protect themselves from it.
Learn the importance of simple words, like “please”, “thank you” and “I value your time.”
Learn to build up and not tear down. Cutting, sarcastic comments do damage beyond the obvious and injure more than the intended target.
Be respectful, ask before you answer, listen before you speak, clarify for meaning, and look for win-win outcomes.
