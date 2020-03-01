Does this sound familiar?
We’re getting worried. Our son hasn’t had any luck getting interviews, and he’s getting down on himself. He’s a college graduate, quiet, smart and nice. We encourage him and are willing to make calls for him, but he’s not interested in our help. We’re fine that he’s living at home with us, but want to encourage him to get a job. What can we do that we’re not already doing?
Sounds like you have a nice, smart, unemployed young man living in your house, and you’re a tad worried that he might stay there for a while. If that’s the case, you’re in good company. Many of the calls and emails I receive are from well-intended parents with well-intended grown children, who are each making matters worse for the other by sending unintended, mixed messages of go, stay, try and don’t try.
Grown children want to be on their own as much as their parents want them to be. Young (and sometimes not so young) adults are often thrown by the uncertainty and ambiguity of the job search. They face an even greater challenge if they haven’t clarified what they want to do, don’t know what they’re good at doing, or if they’ve identified a niche, don’t know how to make money doing it.
If, as parents, you’ve been steady in your contribution of emotional and financial support, you probably feel helpless as you watch your offspring struggle with finding themselves and their place in the world. You want to rescue and know you can’t.
If time’s marching on and your children aren’t, you might need to turn to “tough love.”
If you’re providing room, board and car insurance, bill for it and ask for payment in return. That means grown children will have to find work quickly. Will it be the right work? The career to which their education and intellect suggest they are entitled? Nope. But it gets them across the abyss of fear into the real world of personal accountability. It focuses them on taking steps that move them from co-dependence to interdependence.
Bottom line, replace tangible rewards (that’s the free room, board and car insurance), with intangible benefits of love, caring and a sincere belief in your big kid’s ability to figure things out when given time, space, and accountability to do just that.
Here’s another question that might hit home ...
I hate to admit it, but I’m a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none. How can I find a job if there isn’t one that I stick to long enough to keep it?
Jack, start by highlighting your abilities rather than apologizing for them. You have the talent to do a variety of things, in a variety of places, for a variety of people. You’re flexible, mobile, and adaptable. You’re the go-to guy when something needs fixing, and you do it without the fanfare of a brass band. So before you drum yourself out of the corps, practice describing what you do, and how you benefit those who need you to get it done.
