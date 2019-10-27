Joe couldn’t remember the last time he’d gotten feedback. When it arrived, it felt like a kick to the gut.
“You have to be kidding! They say I’m difficult?! They owe their jobs to me. Tell me who said it, and I’ll straighten them out!”
What’s wrong with this picture? Plenty.
Problem No. 1: Joe’s blindsided. When employees get consistent feedback, they may not like what they hear but they’re seldom surprised by it.
Problem No. 2: Joe’s defensive: It’s natural to protect yourself when blindsided. That’s why it’s important to keep employees in the loop regarding their performance, how their behavior impacts co-workers, and the consequences of that impact.
Problem No. 3: Joe’s retaliating: If you blindside people, they get defensive. Hit them hard enough, they get even.
Bottom line: If you want the feedback you give to be effective, it has to be timely, specific, and delivered personally, privately, and constructively.
If you expect employees to do a good job, let them know what your expectations are, where they stand relative to those expectations, and how they can improve. As employees become more competent, they’re able to take on more responsibility, freeing you to take the company in whatever direction you deem most important for success. Bottom-line, grow your employees and you’ll grow your business.
If you want to provide behavioral feedback that is constructive, meaningful and easy to remember, involve recipients in the process. Instead of telling them how they ought to be, ask them how they want to be, what they’re going to do differently, and why it’s important. Focus on the essentials of what is and isn’t working by describing a specific situation, the people involved, what you observed, and the outcome that resulted. Involve employees in problem solving by asking them for their take of the situation, and how, going forward, they can contribute to a better resolution. Then follow up. When employees are part of the solution they’re not part of the problem.
How can you get feedback if no one seems interested in giving it to you? By going after it in the same way that you provide it: specifically. Ask for feedback from an individual whose perspective you value. Describe a recent situation you both experienced, what you did, and what happened as a result. Then ask your feedback question. For example:
“Dave, I need your candid feedback. Are you willing to help me? (Pause for his response. If it’s “yes”, continue ...) When we were in the planning meeting this morning, I offered a suggestion to our boss. He didn’t respond to what I said. Minutes later, Hal made the same suggestion, and the boss praised him for his intelligence and candor. This keeps happening, so obviously, I have a problem. What can I do differently so I am heard and understood?”
Listen to what Dave says. Really listen. Listen to learn. There’s no need to defend your behavior or to attack anyone else’s. Dave may not understand your frustration but he can provide you objective perspective that, were you to approach the same situation differently, could result in a better outcome.
