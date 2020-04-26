Pay attention to the stories you tell. The more you focus on the negative, whether your failings or the failings of others, the greater likelihood you’ll see yourself and others in a negative light. Whether looking for a job, wanting to keep the one you have, or reaching for the next one, change your narrative. Focus on what you do that builds up, empowers, enhances, benefits and advances the cause of what you believe to be of value to others.
Learn from others, and prize them for what they do that is enterprising, expressive, creative, and reinforcing of ideas and those that have them. Pay attention to how they relate up, down and across organizations that result in everyone’s increasingly successful outcomes.
Watch that you don’t tell stories that undermine your confidence and focus on fear. Stop talking about failing, stop thinking about what you can’t do, where you can’t go, and the dire outcomes that will result should you dare to try.
Instead, remind yourself of the times you’ve succeeded against the odds, come from behind and surprised your detractors by learning, rehearsing and outdoing yourself and others because you dared to put yourself in fear’s way, and you prevailed. If you want to be a storyteller, those are the stories you should tell.
Watch that you don’t tell stories about being devalued, left out, marginalized by the people you work with unless you hold yourself accountable for the role you played in that outcome.
Instead of focusing on the behaviors of others, focus on what you can do differently, ways that you can build bridges to stakeholders, align with co-workers, and get time with your boss to ask what you can do more of, and better, to be seen as a team player and then follow up, follow through.
Watch that you don’t tell stories about people taking your ideas and looking good at your expense unless you’re prepared to do what you need to get in front of that kind of outcome. Speak up in meetings; say what you think without apology, say it simply, clearly and directly.
Then, after the meeting, send an email to the decision makers and give more detail about how your ideas can be turned into action.
Watch that you don’t tell stories that you’re left out of meetings unless you’re doing what you need to be included in them. Don’t tell stories that your boss doesn’t like you unless you’re doing what it takes to make a difference for your company, driving your company’s top line or protecting its bottom line while working like a team player and playing like a team leader.
Watch that you don’t tell stories that make you look good and others look bad, that make you the victim and others, the victimizers.
Instead, be proactive in identifying what you can do to make a positive difference where you live and where you work. Take the lead in finding answers; take the floor in solving problems. Find your voice and have the courage to use it. Everyone benefits when you do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.