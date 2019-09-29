Bummer. He practiced his answers, reworked his resume, looked sharp, only to learn he wasn’t made an offer because the interviewer said he had bad manners.
“Bad manners! Can you believe it?” asked the client, slumping.
“What happened?” I asked politely, while correcting my posture and rejecting an overwhelming urge to remove a piece of celery from a niche somewhere between my teeth and gums.
“I don’t know,” he responded, “the interviewer didn’t say, but it must have been pretty bad.
“I got there a little late, gave my name to the receptionist, and took a seat. Time was ticking by, so I asked the receptionist what was taking so long. She said the interviewer would be with me momentarily. Well, momentarily changed to many momentarilies, and I was getting worried. I had another interview across town, starting in just over an hour.”
I asked my client if he had considered that when agreeing to both appointments.
“No, not really. I figured if everything broke just right I could do it. Anyhow, an admin walked up, introduced herself and escorted me to the office where the interview was to take place. When we got there, the interviewer stepped outside his door and asked if I could wait just a few more minutes. He said he had a mini-emergency and needed to take care of it before we could begin our conversation.
“ ‘Sure’ I told him, ‘and I have a mini-emergency myself. I’m interviewing across town in just under an hour. Could you hurry this up?’ I distinctly remember being courteous when stating my request. He looked at me, went into his office without me, closed the door and I guess he took care of his ‘emergency.’
“I asked the admin what was the deal, and she said that he had a lot going on that day. ‘Like I don’t,’ I said. I guess she got the message, since she flew into her boss’s office and closed the door on me when I tried to squeeze through. Seconds later the interviewer thrust open the door, invited me in, closed the door, a little sharply I thought, and asked me to take a seat.
“I grabbed the first chair I saw. Regrettably, it was his.
“He remained standing, apologized for the delay, didn’t seem sincere and told me my resume looked ‘in order’, whatever that means, and thanked me for stopping by.
“ ‘Don’t you have any questions?’ I asked.
“ ‘No,’ he responded. ‘I have all I need.’
“ ‘Come on!’ I begged. ‘Ask me something!’
“He opened the door, so I guess he wanted me to leave, but I pressed my case, emphatically.
“He motioned for me to go. When I refused, he called his admin and before I knew it, a security guard showed up and escorted me, rather persuasively, to the parking lot and my car.”
‘Wow,’ I said, so amazed at his story that I had forgotten about the celery that lurked between my molars.
“Yep,” he sighed, “some people are really rude.”
With that, he put his socks back on, laced up his shoes, and left.
