Origami magician Yasu Ishida will present "Dreamer's Carnival" in a live, interactive Zoom performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, as part of "Imagine Your Story," the Randolph County Public Library's 2020 Summer Reading Program.
Sign up at www.randolphlibrary.org/events/yasu.html to receive a link for the event, which will be filled with stories, magic, Kamishibai (Japanese picture board storytelling), origami and fun.
Born in Ube, Japan, Ishida holds a master of fine arts degree in theatre for young audiences and graduated from the Chavez School of Magic. Now living in Myrtle Beach, he has worked with children all over the country, including Disney Summerstage Kids in New York, the Florida Storytelling Festival, the Hawaii Book and Music Festival and the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington.
For further information, call 336-318-6804.
