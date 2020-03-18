JDRF Logo

The JDRF Triad Chapter will not be holding its in-person walks originally set for March 28 at Elon University and May 2 at Pinnacle Financial Partners in High Point.

Instead, the chapter will be hosting virtual experiences and is encouraging everyone to walk either in their own neighborhoods or on personal exercise equipment.

Walkers are encouraged to take a video or snap a photo of their walk and share on their social media channels. Walkers should tag the chapter's Facebook page @JDRFTriad and FOX8’s Facebook page @FOX8news with the hashtags #JDRFOneWalk and #ManyForOneWalk.

For information, call 336-970-3648, email edurham@jdrf.org or visit jdrf.org/triad.

