The JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter will hold a pre-gala party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Center Pointe Ballroom, 201 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Participants will learn about the latest Type 1 diabetes research advancements and receive information about the 2020 JDRF Cirque du Hope Gala, slated for Feb. 22 at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 High Point Road in Greensboro.

Participants will also have the opportunity to meet the 2020 Hope Gala Honorees - Shirley and Henry Frye and Angela and Henry Frye Jr. along with two of the 2020 Fund a Cure Chairpersons - Jordan Frye Hairston and Dr. Endya Frye.

Pat McFeeley, a former JDRF International Board member, will give a JDRF Mission update.

For information, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at 336-455-7901 or eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.

