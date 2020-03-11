To help individuals and families living with Type 1 diabetes navigate the medical, social, physical and psychological challenges of the disease, the Piedmont Triad Chapter of JDRF and Novant Health will host a TypeOneNation Summit from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
The summit is a national initiative of JDRF, one that builds on the Family Retreat concept pioneered by the Piedmont Triad Chapter more than 10 years ago. Families and individuals - of all ages and at all stages of their diabetes journeys - will come together to make connections and to participate in educational and inspirational sessions about life with diabetes:
- The keynote sessions and some breakout sessions will be of general interest to those living with diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2);
- Other breakout sessions will be geared specifically to teens or adults living with Type 1 diabetes or to parents of children with Type 1 diabetes;
- Children ages 5 to 12 will spend the day in a special Kids Camp; and
- All attendees will be able to learn about the latest in diabetes treatments and technologies at a Health and Wellness Fair.
The summit will begin with a keynote address by Stacey Simms, host of the award-winning Diabetes Connections podcast and author of "The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom: Real-Life Stories of Parenting a Child with Type 1 Diabetes," published in October 2019. Simms, whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes before his second birthday in 2006, will also lead a “Parent Talk” breakout session and sign copies of her book.
Over lunch, JDRF Research Information Volunteer Brad Schur will share insights into research JDRF is funding around the world with the goal of curing Type 1 diabetes and improving the lives of everyone living with this disease. Schur’s son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 8 in 2010.
Breakout sessions include:
- Parent Talk: World’s Worst Diabetes Mom, led by Stacey Simms, host – Diabetes Connections podcast
- Transitioning from Pediatric to Adult Endocrinology Care, led by Courtney Edwards, Wake Forest Baptist Health
- Know the Facts: Type 1 diabetes vs. Type 2 diabetes
- Exercise and Type 1 diabetes, led by Ian Joyce, national lead volunteer – JDRF Peer-to-Peer Programs
- Taking Type 1 diabetes to School, led by School Nurses Jennifer Scheibly and Tricia Peters, Guilford County
- Diabetes Survival Skills and Self Care, led by Justin Reece and David Clayton, Novant Health
- Type 1 Diabetes and Mental Health
- Diabetes Technology Talk 101
At the end of the summit, JDRF will present awards to local peer-to-peer fundraisers who participated in the Chapter’s One Walks, Ride to Cure Diabetes and Triad Running Team.
Novant Health and Lilly Diabetes are sponsoring the summit.
Register online by March 18 at tinyurl.com/JDRFSummit2020. Tickets are $10 each (with a cap of $40/family); tickets include breakfast and lunch. Scholarships are available. You may also register by calling JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter office at 336-373-1768.
