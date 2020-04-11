At first, I thought Noël, my high school freshman, was Facetiming a friend.
But as the conversation grew increasingly hostile, I climbed the stairs to her Clemson-orange bedroom.
Somehow, she had lost her schoolwork in Google Docs on her school-issued laptop.
Not happy, she was admonishing the electronic device for its many failures and perhaps shaking it a bit.
Luckily, Brooke, my high school senior, was almost finished simmering some chicken legs — the only meat I could find in a recent shopping trip — but the tangy supper was interrupted.
This was the second time Brooke had saved the day.
Earlier in the week, Noël was despairing over radical equations. Brooke found her graphing calculator, something she had hoped never to use again, and the pair headed to the dining room table to solve the problems together. As they would probably consider themselves more acquaintances than sisters, this was a pivotal moment in our household.
Noël’s math teacher emailed parents a few days ago asking them to create a parent observer account on Canvas, an online learning management system. I was trying to figure out how it worked and how to ask Noël to create a “pairing code” for me when I remembered that I needed to hang some clothes out to dry.
Alas, the washing machine, a 22-year-old KitchenAid model, was quietly overflowing from the laundry room into the garage.
And I lost my parental momentum.
Though it may be upended by spring break, the girls have formed a schedule of sorts.
They wake up around 8:30 a.m., eat somewhat fanciful breakfasts — Noël added blue food coloring to the waffle batter — and do school work. Some afternoons, Brooke goes to her fast food job or maybe she meets a friend; they park beside one another and talk with the car windows rolled down.
Like a literary heroine, Noël fills her afternoons with painting, books and leisurely walks. Tuesday night, accompanied by our retired neighbor, we observed the pink moon.
We got a new computer recently and my husband set all the pictures from the photo library to play in a continuous slideshow. Each time I pass the machine, I find myself gazing at old photos of my girls who were babies.
It seems like just a few weeks ago.
So, I try to be thankful for this unexpected gift of extra time with Brooke, who may one day go to N.C. State — we paid the $300 deposit fee anyway — and never really live at home again.
And I think the saving grace for all of us has been this beautiful, warm spring.
While on my daily walks, I see people I have never seen before.
When people invite me to sit down and chat, I oblige — a safe distance.
But I have noticed that the azaleas are fading and the Eastern redbuds are losing their blooms.
The other day, I heard a father and son screaming at each other in their backyard.
When I made a passing comment to a fellow walker, she mentioned something about her husband being an expletive.
And I remember this isn’t a holiday. It’s a “crisis of unknown proportions.”
