So I have been a bit weepy these last few weeks what with the senior sign in my yard, the community car parade one Saturday morning and the “adopt a senior” initiative.
May, what should have been the busiest month of the year for my high school senior, Brooke Carmac, was just a few online events.
Prom didn’t happen. There were no in-person awards events. No baccalaureate. No Aloha Day when students sign each other’s yearbooks. Scholarships were announced over a live Facebook event.
She didn’t get to visit her old elementary school in her cap and gown and walk down the hallway while wonder-struck students offered their congratulations.
Instead, she perfected braiding her hair, courtesy of YouTube.
She took Advanced Placement exams online while sitting on her squeaky mattress.
She worked, she baked, she hiked, she began preparing for her academic journey at N.C. State. She did anything she could to help her forget what she was missing.
Her school, Asheboro High, did a progressive graduation. Brooke signed up for the 6:20 p.m. slot on Tuesday, June 2. At the same time, peaceful George Floyd protests were underway just a few streets over.
She was allowed to bring five family members with her. I guess members of large families had to draw straws?
We were greeted at the school’s front door by her former middle school nurse who checked our body temperatures. Mask-wearing junior marshals individually escorted us throughout the school building where we viewed prerecorded messages. My husband joked that maybe they should have decorated the school in a haunted house fashion instead. Teachers could have jumped out at students yelling, “Boo!”
At one point Brooke was given a disposable glove and allowed to sign her name among the other seniors’ names on some sort of banner.
The ceremony ended with her walking across a stage and receiving her diploma, post-dated for Friday, June 5,, when the in-person graduation was originally scheduled to take place.
“So I still haven’t graduated!” she observed.
I’m thankful she was a junior marshal last year, so my husband and I at least have an idea of what it would have been like, how the event generally unfolds.
I’m thankful that she is alive, thankful for those Canadians who discovered insulin barely 100 years ago, thankful that the coronavirus has avoided our home and that unlike so many high school age students, she didn’t experience any automobile accidents.
But I am sad for her and the many other students like her.
The ones who showed up every day prepared, the ones who didn’t curse their teachers or bully their peers, who did the work, who studied and who mostly stayed out of trouble. Senior year was to be their heady reward for a job well done.
Brooke finished as a distinguished graduate, No. 11 out of a class of 258 students.
Not quite good enough for any trophies or scholarships. She didn’t even get to keep the graduation stole.
“How can they have protests when we can’t have graduation?” Brooke later queried as she opened cards and gifts.
If this is the biggest disappointment that she ever has to face, I can say that she has led a charmed life. On a scale of 1 to Anne Frank, this would of course be a 1.
But still, it stinks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.