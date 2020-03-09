During Women’s History Month, the Greensboro News & Record will present an occasional Q&A with interesting women in our community.
Name: Jane Thomas
What I do: I was a social studies teacher, but these days I do any and everything that has to do with patriotism and history. I tell the story of North Carolina’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence at the military park on July 4th, and sometimes I’m Dolley Madison for Dolley Day at the History Museum. I give away lots of flags, and at 2 p.m. on March 29, I will be co-chairing a Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony at Wren Miller Park in Jamestown. I have a historybelle.com website with Constitution Week resources and love doing fun things for publicity. I took a six-foot bobblehead of James Madison to buy tickets to see "Downton Abbey" at the Grande Theatre during Constitution Week this year.
Why I do what I do: I grew up with a mother, grandmother, and great aunts who belonged to many lineage organizations and got me involved with the Daughters of the American Revolution at an early age. I’ve just kept it up for the last 59 years because I want to share my love of our country and American history.
My proudest achievement: Being on the original board of trustees that founded the Greensboro Day School, but my most fun accomplishment was finding stories Margaret Mitchell wrote as a school girl, writing/editing Before Scarlett, and going on a book tour.
My real-life hero: My first heroes in elementary school were Clara Barton and Jane Addams of Hull House. Since then, my heroes go with the times. Right now they are the volunteers in tornado ravished Nashville, and the doctors, nurses and researchers all working to contain the coronavirus.
If I could have one superpower, what would it be: Teleportation. Totally selfish, but I would have such fun transporting to all the places that I taught.
