If your teenager is planning to attend a Halloween party, a statewide group says there are some things parents should know before that night arrives.
“This is a big drinking season for kids,” says Jim Van Hecke, deputy director of education and outreach for North Carolina’s ABC Commission. “We want parents to know that they can turn this tempting season into a valuable conversation.”
Because alcoholic drinks can be camouflaged at Halloween parties, Talk It Out NC encourages parents to talk to their teens before they are faced with possible dangers in disguise.
Tips provided by Talk It Out N.C. include:
Address peer pressure: Talk with the teen in your life about how to say no to their peers. Have your child blame you: “My parents are very strict and will check on me when I get home.”
Set ground rules: Know when your teen’s event begins and ends. Have your teen provide the name and phone number of the adult in charge at the party. Ensure there is an “escape” plan if things get out of hand.
Connect with other parents: It is important you know where your teen is spending time. While a minor is in the care of another adult, that adult is responsible for anything that happens on their property.
Talk with other parents about the liability and potential consequences of serving alcohol to anyone underage.
Make it easy for your teen to talk with you: Tell your teens you care about them and their future success. If your teen is talking with you, listen. Seek opportunities to share examples and facts about under-age drinking.
Explain that under-age drinking is illegal: According to 2018 statistics, about 7.1 million Americans between the ages of 12 and 20 report current alcohol consumption; this represents nearly 20% of this age group for whom alcohol consumption is illegal.
Ask and answer questions: Engage your teen when something relevant, like an alcohol-related accident, occurs in your community.
Ask them for their thoughts about the tragedy. If your teen if he or she has a question about the age restrictions for consuming alcohol, explain that their brains are still developing, and it is unsafe for them to drink at their age.
Greet your teen when they return from a party: This is a way for you to ensure that they arrive safely and to learn about the party.
Forty-four percent of all traffic fatalities on Halloween from 2012 to 2016 resulted from a drunk-driving crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information, visit www.talkitoutnc.org.
