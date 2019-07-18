Greensboro’s first all-inclusive playground, built as a partnership between “Trading Spaces” star Carter Oosterhouse’s nonprofit Carter’s Kids and NFL star Ricky Proehl’s The POWER of Play charity, opened July 17 at Proehlific Park.
The universally accessible playground for kids ages 5 to 12 was custom designed to engage and accommodate children of all abilities.
The wheelchair-accessible space includes the most popular elements of play — spinning, sliding, climbing, balancing, brachiating and imaginative play. Special features include slide transfers, where children can easily move from their mobility devices to go down the slide; gradual levels of play, including vertical, lateral and angled climbing to encourage longer activity experiences; a Merry-Go-All that enables children to spin themselves in a fully supported seat with their friends; and benches and shade areas for children to rest and have alone time if needed.