Enclosed and hidden gardens have always appealed to me as spaces sheltered from the stormy world. But a bunker alone is not enough; a refuge must be uplifting and play to the senses. Where better to find solace and turn inward than in a garden that is quiet and introverted itself?
History is marked by versions of such a place: in Pompeii; in Mughal India; in courtyard gardens of the old Moorish cities of Grenada and Córdoba.
One of the most influential and enduring models is the cloister garden of medieval monasteries. Such self-contained places had standard features: a kitchen garden, a medicinal herb garden and an orchard that doubled as a graveyard. At the heart of the monastery, the inhabitants found a four-square turfed courtyard garden framed with a covered walk — the cloister garden.
We know this because at an abbey in St. Gallen, Switzerland, near Lake Constance, the detailed ninth-century plan for a Benedictine monastery survived the Dark Ages and became the progenitor of all Western four-square gardens since.
As for contemporary relevance, the private garden in all its forms has always been a place of succor against the travails of life. In our current extraordinary moment of plague, quarantine, curfew and unrest, the impulse is to knock on the door of that Swiss abbey (now a cathedral) and ask to borrow the plan of St. Gall.
One gardener who has not had to replicate such a sanctuary is Marc Montefusco, who has been toiling mostly in solitude these past few weeks at the Cloisters in New York, where he is the managing horticulturist. Perched above the Hudson River, the Cloisters is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s homage to the art, artifacts, architecture and horticulture of the Middle Ages.
Montefusco started in his job March 2, and within a couple of weeks, the Met was shuttered, leaving him as an essential worker to tend to the gardens in monk-like solitude.
Much of the carved stonework from each of the Cloisters’ gardens came from the Gallic abbeys bearing their names. The museum evolved from the collections of the antiquarian George Grey Barnard (1863-1938) and opened in 1938 under the patronage of John D. Rockefeller Jr.
The cloister plan of St. Gall shows a grassy square subdivided by four straight paths that meet at a central fountain or similar feature.
This layout may have been basic but was steeped in Christian symbolism. The paths represented the four rivers of Eden as well as the cross of Jesus. The lawns, scythed by the monks, formed a courtyard called a garth. The garden architecture, with its columns, walls, fountains and statuary, was every bit as fine as the fabric of the abbey.
Many of these abbeys outlived the age that created them, and their garden forms were borrowed in the more secular landscapes that followed.
But in time, the monasteries became too opulent for their own good. As the garden historian Tom Turner has written: “This was virtually unavoidable, since knowledge, education and skill made monks the best gardeners, the best farmers and the best manufacturers of their day.”
