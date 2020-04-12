REIDSVILLE — Palm to palm, Pauline Reynolds was just inches away from her daughter on March 25 after weeks of feeling a world apart.
Birthdays for Reynolds and her daughter Sheila Nance of Reidsville have always been a time for mutual celebration as they are but one day apart.
But visitor restrictions at Penn Nursing Center due to the threat of COVID-19, meant a canceled 100-guest birthday party at a nearby church fellowship hall, and great disappointment for resident Reynolds as she marked her 88th year.
“With my birthday the day after, we have that connection,’’ said Nance, who turned 57 on March 26. “This was particularly hard for me because we’ve always spent it together … we’ve shared that every year since I was born. And we had actually had a surprise birthday party planned for her before this (COVID-19) started.’’
Reynolds, who has resided at the nursing facility since January 2019, woke up on her birthday feeling dismayed that she would not see her four living children and a bevy of grandchildren and great-grandkids, staff said.
“She pulled the cover over her head,’’ said Juliette Miller, activities coordinator at the center. “She was complaining of that her stomach hurt and was determined not to get out of bed. But I brought her out of the darkness and into the light,’’ said a vibrant Miller.
Before COVID-19 restrictions took effect March 13, Miller had worked with Nance to organize the surprise party. When it was cancelled, “I went to the administrators and said, ‘Hey, we gotta do something here.’ We couldn’t have all of the family here, but at least her daughter would be able to come.’’
Creative and tenacious, Miller went into action, delegating assistants to give Reynolds a fancy manicure, while other staff hung gold Mylar balloons heralding her 88 years. Others decorated a cork board in Reynolds’s South Hall room with bows, banners, and well wishes.
“We were able to get her to perk up and her mood was improving, but she kept saying, ‘Nobody will see this, nobody will know it’ s my birthday,’ “ Miller said.
“But I told her, ‘Miracles happen,’ and I fluffed her hair real nice and put her princess crown on her head. Staff, nurses and techs came in and told her how beautiful she looked. They pampered her and pampered her,’’ Miller said.
Reynolds said, ‘I wish my daughter could see this,’ Miller recalled. “And 20 minutes later, we rolled her to the door, and she could see Sheila through the glass and she just cried. They touched hands and it was very emotional.’’
Nance said the moment meant everything to her.
“That morning, I wanted to hug my mama and see her,’’ Nance said. “I felt like my mom was worrying about her kids, and I was wondering if I could at least see her through the window.’’
After holding palms to the glass with her mother, Nance produced a series of bright signs to her mother’s delight.
“I made signs that said: “Happy Birthday.” Another that said: “We love you,’’ and one said: “We miss you.’’ The last one said: “All of your kids are alright.’’ My mother clapped her hands and looked up to praise the Lord for that.’’
The party wasn’t just one-sided, for Miller knew Reynolds, who spent her life raising six children and working as a factory seamstress, wanted to honor her daughter.
So Miller provided cupcakes for the two to exchange — from a safe distance, of course.
“That really touched my heart,’’ said Nance, who brought along her husband for the improvised fete.
Using a phone staff provided her, a jubilant Reynolds spoke with her daughter and son-in-law, saying ‘That is my daughter’ and ‘You are my son, and I love you, too,’ said Wendy Franks, the center’s director of nursing, via email.
Like so many other adult children nationwide, Nance struggles with the stresses of COVID-19’s impact on daily life and limited access to her mom.
“I want my mom to be safe, though,’’ she said. “This is the scariest thing I’ve been through in my life.’’
With 79 residents at the 92-bed facility, Miller says many of the patients, because of cognitive deficits, don’t understand the reasoning behind restricted visitation.
Some, however, are able to relate the COVID-19 restrictions to quarantines imposed during their youth when diseases, such as polio, were a threat.
“What they talk about is when things like this happened years ago … So they kind of understand the seriousness of no visitation,’’ Miller said. “And they say they want to live through this crisis and see their kids live through this crisis.’’
“Being in a nursing home, you gotta have faith. That’s the only way you can get through this,’’ said Miller, who has educated family members about how to connect with loved ones through Facetime and other platforms.
“The world doesn’t stop at Penn Nursing Center,” Miller said Friday, while planning another resident’s birthday party. “I offer Facetime every day, and it makes a big difference for patients when they can see you face to face. The sunshine starts coming through, and they perk up!’’
Recalling a splendid surprise 6th birthday party her mother planned for her, Nance said, “I got six chickens and six ducks, and back when they used to color them. It was a surprise part and I remember the yard was full of people.’’
Her mother’s favorite birthday cake has always been German chocolate, Nance said, reminiscing about growing up poor and cracking black walnuts with siblings for her mom’s cakes.
Her dad, the late Thurman Reynolds, would drive his car over the walnuts to free the husks, then “we’d hit them with a cinder block or a hammer.’’
Good memories sustain her while she waits to be in her mother’s good company after COVID-19 passes.
“I want to hug her and hold her hand,’’ Nance said. “I can remember people by the way their hands looks. I’ve always been a hands person, so I want to hold my mother’s hand.’’
