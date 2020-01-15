I Am A Queen will host the 10th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless - “The KING Project” -  in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The nonprofit will be collecting winter gear and personal hygiene products to support homeless women, men and children being served by the YWCA Greensboro.

Requested donations for event include: Toilet paper, warm hats, winter coats, socks, gloves, hand warmers, scarves, toothbrushes/toothpaste, laundry detergent, soap, shampoo, deodorant, hand/personal wipes, razors and shaving cream, feminine products, dried snacks, fruit cups and bottled water.

For information, call 336-638-1315, email info@iamaqueen.org or visit www.IAmAQueen.org.

