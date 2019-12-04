Presents under Christmas tree, surface level
Ryan McVay

I Am A Queen is encouraging local residents to select a child's wish list from its website at www.iamaqueen.org and dropping off the unwrapped gifts between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Doubletree Hotel, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Residents may also donate $50 to sponsor a holiday food box for a family.

For information, call 336-638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments