I Am A Queen is encouraging local residents to select a child's wish list from its website at www.iamaqueen.org and dropping off the unwrapped gifts between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Doubletree Hotel, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Residents may also donate $50 to sponsor a holiday food box for a family.
For information, call 336-638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.
