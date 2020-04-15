I’ve said — or written — it so many times, I long ago lost count. But here goes again: The key to quick-but-interesting weeknight cooking is to get in the habit of making building blocks on the weekend when you have time, and then learn to use them in a variety of ways during the week. As a vegetarian, I’m talking about roasting vegetables, steaming grains and, my favorite, simmering a pot of beans.
Now that we’re spending so much time at home, you don’t have to wait until the weekend to do such cooking. But you should still do it, especially since beans have emerged as the shelf-stable, nutritious star players of the pandemic pantry. The Instant Pot may have been one of the best things to happen to dried beans in recent years, but now you don’t have to worry quite so much about how quickly beans can cook under pressure; you can give them the low-and-slow treatment they love.
I’m perhaps better equipped than most of you to know what to do with those beans once they’re cooked, as I spent years researching a cookbook focused on them. To me, the options seem almost endless, and they go far beyond the chilis, soups and other stews you might already know and love. Once you make the pot of beans as I’m instructing here — and I’m offering three easy methods (stove top, oven and pressure cooker) — you can make at least three of the following dishes later in the week. And if you want to make all of them, just make a pound and a half of beans, or even 2 pounds. You’ll be happy to have leftovers, which freeze beautifully.
The accompanying recipes assume that you used good old pinto beans for this pot, but the instructions are the same for whatever bean variety you choose, and you can substitute whatever you’d like.
