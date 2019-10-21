The City of High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for November’s drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. This event will be an opportunity for residents of the City of High Point to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses. Subsequent events are planned for the first Saturdays of March 2020 and May 2020. Should any of these dates change, updates will be provided prior to each event.
High Point Residents can also find a comprehensive list of common household items and their proper disposal methods by visit www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.
For information, contact Environmental Services Superintendent Chip Vanderzee at 336-883-3681.
