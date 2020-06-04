AuthoraCare Collective

The Hospice Thrift Store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at the thrift stores at 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington and The Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Karen Harris, Hospice Thrift Store manager, said, “we will accept a little bit of everything.”

All items must be in good condition. Donations can include furniture, clothing, shoes, books, toys, jewelry and household items. Clothing and shoes are preferred to be in boxes with lids for closing and stacking. Clothing also can be on hangers.

Funds from the thrift store support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services. Due to COVID-19, the thrift store isn’t open at this time.

AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.

For information, contact Harris at 336-266-3638.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments