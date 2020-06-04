The Hospice Thrift Store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, at the thrift stores at 2134 Hanford Road in Burlington and The Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Karen Harris, Hospice Thrift Store manager, said, “we will accept a little bit of everything.”
All items must be in good condition. Donations can include furniture, clothing, shoes, books, toys, jewelry and household items. Clothing and shoes are preferred to be in boxes with lids for closing and stacking. Clothing also can be on hangers.
Funds from the thrift store support AuthoraCare Collective’s hospice programs and services. Due to COVID-19, the thrift store isn’t open at this time.
AuthoraCare Collective is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
For information, contact Harris at 336-266-3638.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.