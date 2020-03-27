Hope Fest 2020, a multicultural dance festival to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, raised $22,000 to fight hunger in the community.

About 350 people attended the event, held Feb. 23 at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro. Dance groups from African, Bolivian, Hindu, Korean, Polynesian and Scottish cultures performed, as well as a multicultural children’s chorus. Global treats, Korean calligraphy, an international bazaar and a photo booth were enjoyed by all.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments