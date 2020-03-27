Hope Fest 2020, a multicultural dance festival to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture, raised $22,000 to fight hunger in the community.
About 350 people attended the event, held Feb. 23 at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro. Dance groups from African, Bolivian, Hindu, Korean, Polynesian and Scottish cultures performed, as well as a multicultural children’s chorus. Global treats, Korean calligraphy, an international bazaar and a photo booth were enjoyed by all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.