To commemorate 60 years of business operations in North America, Honda associates across the United States, Canada and Mexico participated in the Team Honda Week of Service benefiting their local communities.
This year, Honda Aircraft Company had nearly 150 associates volunteer throughout the week. Associates donated their time at these Greensboro organizations: The Servant Center; Out of Garden Project Mobile Market; Out of the Garden Project Urban Teaching Farm; and BackPack Beginnings.
In four days, the company was able to donate more than 200 hours of volunteer time to these organizations. Associates at the Out of the Garden Project assembled between 500 and 600 bags of dried and canned food, all of which have already been distributed to those in need. The team at BackPack Beginnings assembled nearly 350 bags for the newly established Summer Feeding program, which provides weekend meals for elementary-aged children.