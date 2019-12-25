Wanting to be festive and feed people in need, Abbotswood at Irving Park hosted its first-ever “Home for the Holidays” door-decorating contest for the holiday season.

The public was invited to attend an open house at Abbotswood at Irving Park on Dec. 12 and vote on their favorite door display. During the contest, the senior living community collected canned food donations for Urban Ministries of Wake County.

Also, residents and associates purchased gifts for the Toys for Tots drive. The senior living community offered free pictures with Santa Claus on Dec. 10 to those who donated a toy to the drive.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments