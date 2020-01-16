Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a church-wide community event of worship and service to the community on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Holy Trinity parishioners will distribute winter care bags and bag lunches in the park for those experiencing homelessness.
A simple worship service will follow.
Winter care bags will include caps, socks and gloves donated and purchased by Holy Trinity parishioners and assembled that morning at 10 a.m.
For information, call 336-272-6149.
