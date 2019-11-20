The High Point Public Library will host Holiday Stroll at the Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and a tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 901 N. Main St.

Patrons may enjoy live musical performances, craft vendors, fresh produce, food and beverages. Pets with holiday attire are encouraged to attend the outdoor activities. Guests will also be able to get their photos taken with Mrs. Claus.

During the tree lighting ceremony, there will be hot apple cider and cookies along with a Handbell choir and High Point Central High School Chorus members.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For information, contact Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646 or mark.taylor@highpointnc.gov.

