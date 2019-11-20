The High Point Public Library will host Holiday Stroll at the Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and a tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 901 N. Main St.
Patrons may enjoy live musical performances, craft vendors, fresh produce, food and beverages. Pets with holiday attire are encouraged to attend the outdoor activities. Guests will also be able to get their photos taken with Mrs. Claus.
During the tree lighting ceremony, there will be hot apple cider and cookies along with a Handbell choir and High Point Central High School Chorus members.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
For information, contact Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646 or mark.taylor@highpointnc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.