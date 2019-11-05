The High Point Police Department will host an educational event on holiday safety tips on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at the High Point Public Library in the Business Center on the second floor.
Members of the High Point Police Department will discuss best practices to keep you, your family and your property safe during the holiday season. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Christina Adams at 336-883-8512.
