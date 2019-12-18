Claire Tippens reads "A Carpenter's Gift" to children

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro opened its ReStore home goods retail operation for a tour and reading of a Christmas story for the children of Bethlehem Day Care, Climax. Following a tour of the Lawndale Drive store, Claire Tippens, ReStore procurement specialist, read “A Carpenter’s Gift,” a story teaching children the spirit of the season by bringing together two traditions: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and the neighbor-helping-neighbor program of Habitat for Humanity.

 Provided by Ivan Saul Cutler

