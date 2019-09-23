The Greensboro History Museum is hosting the first ever Brewseum event from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at 130 Summit Ave. Participants may enjoy beer from local brewers, live music and food trucks.
There will be beverages for purchase from Preyer Brewing and other local craft beer purveyors. Banjo Earth will perform. Local brewers will be available to talk about their craft. Rockin Moroccan and Main Medallion food trucks will be on hand. A local beer trivia contest is planned and the team behind Well Crafted NC will share the history of North Carolina brewing all the way up to today’s craft brewery renaissance.
A project of UNCG libraries, Well Crafted NC promotes North Carolina craft breweries and their history while also providing local breweries with a single online resource that traces their histories and places them within the context of the broader development of the brewing industry across the state.
For information, visit www.greensborohistory.org.
