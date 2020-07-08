The Hirsch Wellness Network, still closed due to the pandemic, is offering more than 20 virtual healing arts programs this month at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
For example, the local writer Molly Haile has been holding conversations at noon on Fridays with Hirsch Wellness instructors as they share their personal stories and their desires for creativity and inspiration.
This Friday, July 10, Haile will chat at noon with Terry Brown, the co-owner and co-director of the Triad Yoga Institute in Greensboro.
Brown conducts a weekly yoga class on Tuesday afternoons for Hirsch participants as well as a monthly evening class.
To register, visit https://www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/events-new/artists-at-home-online-conversation-with-writer-molly-haile-and-hirsch-instructors/.
To see what other programs are on offer, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
