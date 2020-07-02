Asheboro: Michael Alcoser, Maelee Arnold, Bianca Bullock, Roberto Calderon, Trey Kivett, Nicholas McDuffie, Ashley Shackelford and America Toledo
Colfax: Blake Carpenter
Eden: Jaegar Nance
Greensboro: Aqeel Alhaddad, Ashley Banegas, Alexis Bollman, Alyssa Dumont, Ashlee Durham, Martin Enriquez-Briones, Michael Fragnito, Farrelle Franks, Priscilla Frasier, Kaitlyn Graham, Radu Grecu, Meagan Gutheil, Elizabeth Joel, Simran Kaur, Michael Kennedy, Cassandra Kremer, Sarah Lemonds, Grayson Mangum, Evonne Marsh, Hannah Martin, Keely McKinney, Hannah Nowakowski, Lauren Pferdmenges, Jacob Shores, Lauren Skerlak, Morgan Smith, Mikayla Stuart, Holden Trent, Caroline Varsi, Lillian Vo, Hannah Warren and McKenzie Wilson
High Point: Kyle Albright, Madeleine Birmingham, Nia Cureton, Janae Dillman, Michael Diperi, Charles Edwards, James Faircloth, Eleonora Fallabrino, Marlee Gagnon, Jiarui Guo, Makenzie Harrington, Jenna Heins, Lauren Herb, Jackson Hilde, Alana Hodges, Aurora Jaques, Mikayla Johnson, Elliott Jones, Nina Angelie Lapiz, Tyrone Libby, Natalie Lucas, Stanley Martin, Vivian McAllister, James McCollum, Jordan Mister, Kevin Mullen, Madison Parks, Frantha Phonesavanh, Clara Primus, Nicole Prince, Mary Purcell, Abigail Ray, Anna Robichaud, Gloria Salvador-Avila, Elizabeth Schroeder, Japheth Soto, Samantha Swackhammer, Weiran Wang, Danielle Welch and Ismaeel Zafer
Jamestown: Jonathan Jackson, William LeFever, Kiersten Liable, Juliana O'Brien, Katharine Storo and Ashley Yoder
Kernersville: Anna Cox, Jerry Hurley, Collin Lebzelter, Christina Lynch, Trinity Maggard, Amanda Pennucci, William Rawlings, Jacob Reichart, Micaela Robbins, Reece Sicat, Caroline Thomas, Neya Thomas, Nicole Vlahos and Brian West
Madison: Carlie Dorsett and Kendall McClure
McLeansville: Jordyn Holcomb and Jonathan Ward
Oak Ridge: Kennedy Case, Hannah Ford, Olivia Mangus, Jesse Pitonzo, Connor Pratt and Lydia Reaves
Sophia: Noah Worley and Declan Worley
Summerfield: Lindsay Bourn, Nicole Clark, Samantha Dunn, Olivia John, Gianna Lanzi, Kelly Lomax and Sara Miller
Trinity: Jackson Barnes, Taylor Barr, Sydney Brown, Rebekah Crawford, Brad Hill, Samuel Stewart and Matthew Williams
Whitsett: Nicklaus Phipps and Bryant Randleman
Winston-Salem: Kenan Althoff, Lauren Ashley, Sydney Beatty, Amanda Benton, Emily Boger, Madison Carter, Taylor Dolan, Logan Hall, Erin Hanes, Austin Kratz, Shaylyn Owen, Jack Peatross, Kayla Pepperworth, Allie Poovey, Dillon Ragan, Jashya Roberts, Travis Stop, Peter Stratta, Mary Turner, Chase Alston, Alyssa Dowdy, Abigail Dwiggins, John Farabow, Davis Huff, Lindsey Ickes, Erica Johnson, Gabriella Kozlowski, Alexandria Ritz, Carrie Shoaf and Candyce Sturgeon
View a full list of Dean’s List recipients at http://www.highpoint.edu/academics/deans-list/.
