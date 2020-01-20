Asheboro: Ashley Shackelford, America Toledo, Maelee Arnold, Michael Alcoser, Trey Kivett

Colfax: Blake Carpenter

Eden: Jaegar Nance

Greensboro: Alston Lybolt, Alyssa Dumont, Cayla Gauthier, Ciara Crews, Evelyn Adriance, Farrelle Franks, Grayson Mangum, Hannah Warren, Keely McKinney, Martin Enriquez-Briones, Matthew Hudson, Meagan Gutheil, Michael Kennedy, Mikayla Stuart, Priscilla Frasier, Radu Grecu, Rebecca Magod, Simran Kaur

High Point: Abigail Ray, Anna Robichaud, Ashleigh Purvis, Aurora Jaques, Brianna Little, Charles Edwards, Christian Karlesky, Elizabeth Schroeder, Hanna Rains, Jackson Hilde, James McCollum, Janae Dillman, Kayla Nicholson, Kevin Mullen, Kyle Albright, Lauren Herb, Madison McMullin, Makenzie Harrington, Max Oakley, Michael Diperi, Mikayla Johnson, Nia Cureton, Nicole Prince, Nina Angelie Lapiz, Samantha Bridge, Sarah Hoskins, Tara Shtayyeh, Taylor Keys, Tyrone Libby, Vivian McAllister, Weiran Wang

Jamestown: Katharine Storo, Tatiana Manzella, William LeFever

Kernersville: Alexandra Reagan, Amanda Pennucci, Anna Cox, Austin Britt, Brandon Latimer, Caroline Thomas, Collin Lebzelter, Effie Vlahos, Jerry Hurley, Logan Carter, Reece Sicat, Spencer Cook, Tate Coleman, Trinity Maggard

Madison: Carlie Dorsett, Kendall McClure

McLeansville: Jonathan Ward

Oak Ridge: Connor Pratt, Hannah Ford, Lydia Reaves, Olivia Mangus

Sophia: Declan Worley

Summerfield: Lindsay Bourn, Nicole Clark, Olivia John, Robert Hall, Samantha Dunn, Sara Miller

Trinity: Taylor Barr

Whitsett: Yaa Ofori, Nicklaus Phipps

Winston-Salem: Allie Poovey, Anna Desbiaux, Ariana Breckinridge, Austin Arne, Dillon Ragan, Emily Boger, Erin Hanes, Hannah Brothers, Kenan Althoff, Lauren Ashley, Peter Stratta, Taylor Dolan, Timin Sonik, Travis Stop, William Boppel, Alexandria Ritz, Alyssa Dowdy, Candyce Sturgeon, Chase Alston, Davis Huff, John Farabow

View a full list of dean’s list recipients at http://www.highpoint.edu/academics/deans-list/.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments