Asheboro: Ashley Shackelford, America Toledo, Maelee Arnold, Michael Alcoser, Trey Kivett
Colfax: Blake Carpenter
Eden: Jaegar Nance
Greensboro: Alston Lybolt, Alyssa Dumont, Cayla Gauthier, Ciara Crews, Evelyn Adriance, Farrelle Franks, Grayson Mangum, Hannah Warren, Keely McKinney, Martin Enriquez-Briones, Matthew Hudson, Meagan Gutheil, Michael Kennedy, Mikayla Stuart, Priscilla Frasier, Radu Grecu, Rebecca Magod, Simran Kaur
High Point: Abigail Ray, Anna Robichaud, Ashleigh Purvis, Aurora Jaques, Brianna Little, Charles Edwards, Christian Karlesky, Elizabeth Schroeder, Hanna Rains, Jackson Hilde, James McCollum, Janae Dillman, Kayla Nicholson, Kevin Mullen, Kyle Albright, Lauren Herb, Madison McMullin, Makenzie Harrington, Max Oakley, Michael Diperi, Mikayla Johnson, Nia Cureton, Nicole Prince, Nina Angelie Lapiz, Samantha Bridge, Sarah Hoskins, Tara Shtayyeh, Taylor Keys, Tyrone Libby, Vivian McAllister, Weiran Wang
Jamestown: Katharine Storo, Tatiana Manzella, William LeFever
Kernersville: Alexandra Reagan, Amanda Pennucci, Anna Cox, Austin Britt, Brandon Latimer, Caroline Thomas, Collin Lebzelter, Effie Vlahos, Jerry Hurley, Logan Carter, Reece Sicat, Spencer Cook, Tate Coleman, Trinity Maggard
Madison: Carlie Dorsett, Kendall McClure
McLeansville: Jonathan Ward
Oak Ridge: Connor Pratt, Hannah Ford, Lydia Reaves, Olivia Mangus
Sophia: Declan Worley
Summerfield: Lindsay Bourn, Nicole Clark, Olivia John, Robert Hall, Samantha Dunn, Sara Miller
Trinity: Taylor Barr
Whitsett: Yaa Ofori, Nicklaus Phipps
Winston-Salem: Allie Poovey, Anna Desbiaux, Ariana Breckinridge, Austin Arne, Dillon Ragan, Emily Boger, Erin Hanes, Hannah Brothers, Kenan Althoff, Lauren Ashley, Peter Stratta, Taylor Dolan, Timin Sonik, Travis Stop, William Boppel, Alexandria Ritz, Alyssa Dowdy, Candyce Sturgeon, Chase Alston, Davis Huff, John Farabow
View a full list of dean’s list recipients at http://www.highpoint.edu/academics/deans-list/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.