High Point Transit System Unveils New Buses

High Point Transit System's Flyer XD35 bus in 2017.

 Courtesy of City of High Point

The High Point Transit System has resumed modified service. Service will be hourly all day from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. Route 21 – Industrial Park Special and Route 25 – Jamestown/GTCC will not have any service, and Route 10 – N Main St and Route 11 – South Main St will operate on Saturday patterns. The Guaranteed Ride Home service will not operate.

Passengers needing transportation to or from areas where service is reduced can call 336-889-7433 for assistance. The number of passengers in vans will be limited to allow for social distancing. Riders should account for this in their travel times - wait times may be longer.

Service will remain fare-free. Passengers are required to wear facial coverings while riding buses and waiting inside transit facilities. High Point Transit is still providing a disposable mask for passengers who do not have a face-covering.

