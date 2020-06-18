The High Point Transit System has resumed modified service. Service will be hourly all day from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. Route 21 – Industrial Park Special and Route 25 – Jamestown/GTCC will not have any service, and Route 10 – N Main St and Route 11 – South Main St will operate on Saturday patterns. The Guaranteed Ride Home service will not operate.
Passengers needing transportation to or from areas where service is reduced can call 336-889-7433 for assistance. The number of passengers in vans will be limited to allow for social distancing. Riders should account for this in their travel times - wait times may be longer.
Service will remain fare-free. Passengers are required to wear facial coverings while riding buses and waiting inside transit facilities. High Point Transit is still providing a disposable mask for passengers who do not have a face-covering.
