For the 15th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point is accepting nominations through July 31 for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients.
In addition, for the seventh year, nominations for a Rising Star Award recipient are also being accepted through July 31. The 2020 honoree will also receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
Eligibility requirements for the Pillars of Fame award include:
- Must be a former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing).
- Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
- Must be an outstanding community or civic leader.
- Must have served as a role model for families and/or community service.
Eligibility requirements for the Rising Star Award include:
- Must be a current high school junior or senior living in Section 8 or public housing.
- Must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).
Nominees who are selected for the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honor will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 16 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
For information, call 336-878-2312 or visit www.hpha.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.